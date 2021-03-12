Jennifer Lopez or Alex Rodriguez will have to give up $32.5M Miami Beach home amid split: report

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called it quits following a two-year-long engagement.

And while the former couple may be relieved they don’t have to deal with a divorce settlement — since they never quite walked down the aisle — there is still the $32.5 million Miami Beach pad they bought together last summer to consider.

The exes purchased the home on Aug. 19, under the limited liability company, Fleetwood Star Holdings, Florida property records show.

The Post has reached out to their representatives for comment.

Located on the upscale Star Island, the waterfront home comes complete with 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, were expected to wed in early 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to those plans. Instead, they purchased a quarantine mega-mansion.

Property records also reveal that Lopez and Rodriguez recently updated and renovated the property, which was built in 1993.

Outdoor highlights include a pool with a Jacuzzi, a cabana bath, a covered bar and a private, 100-foot-long wood dock and Atlantic Ocean access.

The estate spans more than a whopping 14,000 square feet and features an industrial-style chef’s kitchen, a private dock and panoramic sunset views featuring the Biscayne Bay and Miami skyline.

Other amenities of the property include an elevator and a living room that opens to the private formal dining room, a library and den area, wine room and a great room that opens to the pool area.

The second-floor principal suite sports a sitting room, office and two large terraces with bay views, plus a bathroom with an expansive onyx and glass steam shower, a large walk-in closet and a custom spa tub.

The drama surrounding Rodriguez’s alleged communication with “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy is what led to their breakup, Page Six reported.

The former Yankee was linked to the reality star back in January.

Twitter went wild with speculation after the reunion special for Bravo’s “Southern Charm” exposed jaw-dropping allegations of infidelity involving an “ex-MLB star” and breakout cast member LeCroy.

Then LeCroy, 30, revealed she had been FaceTiming with Rodriguez, but insisted they had not met in person.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” LeCroy told Page Six in February.

Apparently, Lopez just couldn’t overlook the allegations and was “really embarrassed.”