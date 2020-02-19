David Geffen celebrates Jeff Bezos real estate deal with $30M Hockney painting purchase

Music and media mogul David Geffen celebrated the $165 million sale of his home by spending $30 million to reclaim a coveted piece of artist David Hockney’s work, according to a report.

Continue Reading Below

Geffen bought Hockney’s “The Splash” — London’s auction season’s priciest painting — last week, just days after the Wall Street Journal reported the 76-year-old had sold his sprawling property, the Warner Estate, to Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos, according to Bloomberg.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 2,178.40 +22.73 +1.05%

The property spans 9 acres and includes a golf course, a tennis court and a pool.

WHERE DOES JEFF BEZOS LIVE?

Geffen, who Forbes has estimated is worth just more than $9 billion, had previously owned the 1966 piece of art but sold it in 1985, the outlet reported, citing Sotheby’s. Prior to the most recent sale, “The Splash” was owned by Chinese billionaire and art collector Joseph Lau.

JEFF BEZOS REPORTEDLY PAYS $90M FOR SECOND LOS ANGELES PROPERTY

Lau, a fugitive and convicted felon, bought Hockney’s piece for $2.78 million in 2006, according to the report.

CHECK OUT THESE NASCAR DRIVERS' LAVISH HOMES

Geffen, a prominent art collector, founded Geffen Records, Asylum Records and DGC Records and co-founded DreamWorks Animation, Forbes reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE