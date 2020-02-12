Check out these NASCAR drivers' lavish homes

The highest-paid NASCAR drivers can earn millions of dollars a year from race prizes and endorsement deals.

And while NASCAR no longer discloses the prize purse for races, the Daytona 500 has historically been the highest-paying race of the year with the first-place winner taking home more than $1.5 million in recent years.

With so much cash going being paid out, some of the most successful drivers have been able to afford some eye-popping homes. Here’s a look at five of them:

Denny Hamlin

The 2019 Daytona 500 winner lives in a 30,000-square-foot lakefront house on a peninsula in Cornelius, North Carolina. The glass-walled garage offers a view of his winning car from the 2016 Daytona 500.

The huge, luxurious property includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-baths and its value has been assessed at $9.7 million, county property records show.

Its amenities include a bowling alley, basketball court, 24 TVs, an elevator, a 90-foot-long pool and a bar with a pool table, Charlotte Home and Garden reported.

Martin Truex Jr.

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion owns a gated waterfront Mooresville, North Carolina, home valued at $2.6 million, property records show.

The 8,220-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-baths, as well as two fireplaces, records show. It last sold in 2006 for $1.48 million.

Brad Keselowski

The 2012 Cup champion also lives in Mooresville, in a gated property at the end of a quiet wooded road.

Keselowski’s 4,251-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a half-bath, property records show. It also includes two porches and a fireplace.

Jimmie Johnson

The seven-time Cup Series champ lives in an elegant midcentury home in Charlotte, North Carolina, Gun & Garden reported in 2017.

Johnson and his wife, Chandra, hired an architect and interior designer to redo the home with color and a mix of traditional architecture and antiques with contemporary style, according to the report.

The couple also has a second home in New York City, according to Architectural Digest. The spacious West Village apartment features similar attention to detail as their primary home in Charlotte.

Kyle Busch

The two-time Cup champion has a 14,026-square-foot home in a Denver, North Carolina, gated community.

The home includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-baths, real estate records show. It also has a pool and multiple fireplaces.

