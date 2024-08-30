Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos' new $80 million ride

The Gulfstream G700 has a Mach 0.935 top speed

Amazon's Jeff Bezos buys new mega mansion in exclusive Miami island

The Amazon founder, and the world's third-richest person, agreed to pay $68 million for an estate in Indian Creek, a man-made barrier island near Miami, Florida. (The Mega Agency)

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos reportedly got himself a new ride: a Gulfstream G700.

He is thought to have taken possession of the top-of-the-line private jet in July, Business Insider reported, citing JetSpy data. 

The aircraft reportedly adds to three aircraft that he already has, including a pair of Gulfstream G650 jets also made by General Dynamics subsidiary Gulfstream Aerospace. His fleet features a Pilatus PC-24 too, according to the outlet.

The Gulfstream G700 aircraft.

Earlier this month, the Gulfstream G700 linked to Bezos reportedly made a stop in the Spanish island of Ibiza, Business Insider reported. 

JEFF BEZOS DROPS $90M ON THIRD SOUTH FLORIDA PROPERTY

Bezos spent some time in Ibiza with Lauren Sanchez on Aug. 16 amid their European summer travels via the billionaire’s sailing yacht, according to the Daily Mail. The 417-foot "Koru" was reportedly seen while they were there.

jeff bezos and lauren sanchez

jeff bezos and lauren sanchez

FOX Business reached out to Amazon and a Bezos spokesperson for comment on the G700.

Gulfstream G700s can cost around $80 million, according to reports.

JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SANCHEZ ENJOY SUN, SUPERYACHT

The new model of private jet can transport up to 19 people with the option for as many as five living areas, Gulfstream Aerospace's website indicated. It is the "fastest in the Gulfstream fleet" with a Mach 0.935 top speed, according to the company.

A GulfStream Aerospace Corp. G700 business jet during the Singapore Airshow in Singapore, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Aircraft delivery delays, the uphill battle of going green by 2050 and elevated airfares that increasingly make flying the domain of the wealthy — all these topics and more will be in focus this week as executives from over 1,000 companies descend on Singapore for Asias most influential aerospace and defense exhibition. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Bezos’ three-mast sailing yacht is reportedly worth nearly $500 million.

He and Sanchez got to enjoy the luxury vessel for the first time last summer after several years of building it, FOX Business previously reported.

LAUREN SANCHEZ OFFERS UP MORE INFO ON HOW JEFF BEZOS PROPOSAL WENT DOWN

Sanchez told Vogue in November that Bezos asked her to marry him on the sailing yacht early last summer. She said she thought she "blacked out a bit" when he "opened the box" to propose.

The outlet reported Sanchez said she was "looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos."


 