Jeff Bezos' new $80 million ride

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos reportedly got himself a new ride: a Gulfstream G700.

He is thought to have taken possession of the top-of-the-line private jet in July, Business Insider reported, citing JetSpy data.

The aircraft reportedly adds to three aircraft that he already has, including a pair of Gulfstream G650 jets also made by General Dynamics subsidiary Gulfstream Aerospace. His fleet features a Pilatus PC-24 too, according to the outlet.

Earlier this month, the Gulfstream G700 linked to Bezos reportedly made a stop in the Spanish island of Ibiza, Business Insider reported.

Bezos spent some time in Ibiza with Lauren Sanchez on Aug. 16 amid their European summer travels via the billionaire’s sailing yacht, according to the Daily Mail. The 417-foot "Koru" was reportedly seen while they were there.

FOX Business reached out to Amazon and a Bezos spokesperson for comment on the G700.

Gulfstream G700s can cost around $80 million, according to reports.

The new model of private jet can transport up to 19 people with the option for as many as five living areas, Gulfstream Aerospace's website indicated. It is the "fastest in the Gulfstream fleet" with a Mach 0.935 top speed, according to the company.

Meanwhile, Bezos’ three-mast sailing yacht is reportedly worth nearly $500 million.

He and Sanchez got to enjoy the luxury vessel for the first time last summer after several years of building it, FOX Business previously reported.

Sanchez told Vogue in November that Bezos asked her to marry him on the sailing yacht early last summer. She said she thought she "blacked out a bit" when he "opened the box" to propose.

The outlet reported Sanchez said she was "looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos."



