Jeff Bezos drops $90M on third South Florida property

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became the owner of a third property located on the Florida island of Indian Creek.

He increased his holdings in the wealthy community to three pieces of real estate through the addition of a waterfront house that has six bedrooms, according to Bloomberg. The outlet on Tuesday cited unnamed sources "with knowledge of the matter."

The off-market purchase reportedly came at a roughly $90 million cost to Bezos. FOX Business reached out to a Bezos spokesperson for comment.

It is not far from the pair of properties the billionaire acquired in Indian Creek in separate deals last year, according to Bloomberg. The Amazon founder has put $237 million toward Indian Creek real estate in total, the outlet reported.

One of the 2023 deals, which took place in October, brought Bezos a 19,000-square-foot, $79 million mansion. That sits next to the first piece of real estate he took ownership of in Indian Creek for $68 million, Bloomberg reported.

Indian Creek describes itself as a "privately-owned, exclusive residential enclave" on the local government’s website. The island, nestled in Miami-Dade County, sometimes gets called "Billionaire Bunker" due to its ultra-wealthy residents, which include retired NFL great Tom Brady, investor Carl Icahn and entertainer Julio Iglesias.

Bezos is going to flatten his earlier-acquired pieces of Indian Creek real estate and use the $90 million home as his residence there in the meantime, according to Bloomberg.

The house he reportedly just bought comes replete with over 12,100 square feet of living area plus a pool and dock in the backyard, property records suggested. The lot spans 80,000 total square feet.

In early November, Bezos had revealed he was "planning to return to Miami" with his fiancee, Lauren Sanchez. The tech billionaire, who reportedly has a 12-figure personal fortune in part thanks to the Seattle-based Amazon, pointed to a shared love of the Miami area and a desire to be near his parents and Blue Origin as prompting his departure from Seattle.

"As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me," Bezos said at the time. "Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart."

The couple was seen in Florida in early December as they took in some sights at Art Basel Miami Beach.

Bezos and Sanchez have been engaged to be married since May. She told Vogue in mid-November they were "still thinking about the wedding" and "what it’s going to be."