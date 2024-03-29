See the new Gulfstream G700 that just received FAA clearance

Gulfstream Aerospace’s new Gulfstream G700 business jet just hit a major milestone by obtaining its Federal Aviation Administration certification.

The General Dynamics-owned subsidiary revealed the news Friday, saying it will pave "the way for customer deliveries of the most spacious aircraft in business aviation."

The Gulfstream G700 jet can transport up to 19 people with the option for as many as five living areas.

Its cabin "features whisper-quiet noise levels, 20 Gulfstream panoramic oval windows and 100% fresh, never recirculated air," Gulfstream Aerospace said.

The newly certified jet is the "fastest in the Gulfstream fleet" with its Mach 0.935 top speed, according to the company. It also has an impressive range, capable of going 7,750 nautical miles at Mach 0.85 or 6,660 at Mach 0.90, according to the company.

Those figures mark increases from prior expectations of both its speed and range.

"I’d like to thank our world-class team of flight test, certification and engineering professionals, along with the many others at Gulfstream who have contributed to this accomplishment," Gulfstream President Mark Burns said in a statement.

The Gulfstream G700 jet has been in the pipeline since 2019.

In late January, prior to the G700 receiving its certification, General Dynamics CEO Phebe Novakovic said the company had 15 of the jets "ready to go, and the hope is that we deliver them this quarter."

The highly anticipated jet made an appearance at the Singapore Airshow in late February.

Gulfstream has numerous other jet models it produces, like the G500, G600 and G650.