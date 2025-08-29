Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez take Europe – and the dance floor – by storm after wedding

After shutting down parts of Venice for their epic star-studded nuptials, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez embarked on a European getaway that included hitting the nightclubs on one of the Balearic Islands.

The newlyweds spent the summer bouncing between the U.S. and Europe after their extravagant wedding. Earlier this month, they were spotted letting loose at a nightclub in Ibiza, Spain. In a video obtained by TMZ, Sanchez, bathed in a deep red glow, is seen dancing in front of Bezos and their staff inside the club.

On a separate occasion, they were spotted on a double date with Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, on a $500 million superyacht off the coast of Ibiza, according to Page Six.

SEE IT: CELEBRATION OF JEFF BEZOS AND LAUREN SANCHEZ'S WEDDING STARTS IN VENICE, ITALY

Their Ibiza vacation came just weeks after they were seen on a boat in the south of France.

JEFF BEZOS BACKS SYDNEY SWEENEY'S LINGERIE PROJECT WITH MAJOR INVESTMENT

Shortly after their wedding, the couple made a pit stop in Sun Valley, Idaho, to attend the exclusive Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference. It is an invitation-only gathering of the world’s top media, tech and business leaders, otherwise known as the "summer camp for billionaires."

The couple tied the knot on Ju ne 27 in Venice, Italy. The ceremony was part of a three-day extravaganza.

JEFF BEZOS AND LAUREN SANCHEZ TELL WEDDING GUESTS ‘NO GIFTS’ FOR THEIR VENICE CELEBRATION

Many of Hollywood's biggest stars, including DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian and others, made their way to Italy for the couple's nuptials. Also in attendance was Gayle King, who recently joined Lauren in the all-female flight to space.

Bezos and Sanchez went public with their relationship in 2019 once she separated from her husband, Patrick Whitesell, and Bezos finalized his divorce from MacKenzie Scott. He proposed to Sanchez in May 2023 aboard his yacht, Koru.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX News' Lori Bashian contributed to this report.