Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez take Europe – and the dance floor – by storm after wedding

Bezos and Sanchez spotted in Spain and France following their Venice wedding

After getting hitched in a highly publicized wedding in Venice Italy, newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez enjoyed a night clubbing in Ibiza.

After shutting down parts of Venice for their epic star-studded nuptials, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez embarked on a European getaway that included hitting the nightclubs on one of the Balearic Islands.

The newlyweds spent the summer bouncing between the U.S. and Europe after their extravagant wedding. Earlier this month, they were spotted letting loose at a nightclub in Ibiza, Spain. In a video obtained by TMZ, Sanchez, bathed in a deep red glow, is seen dancing in front of Bezos and their staff inside the club.

On a separate occasion, they were spotted on a double date with Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, on a $500 million superyacht off the coast of Ibiza, according to Page Six.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos hold hands as they walk in Italy

Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen in Portofino, Italy, ahead of their wedding in Venice. (Cobra Team/Backgrid / Backgrid)

Their Ibiza vacation came just weeks after they were seen on a boat in the south of France.

Shortly after their wedding, the couple made a pit stop in Sun Valley, Idaho, to attend the exclusive Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference. It is an invitation-only gathering of the world’s top media, tech and business leaders, otherwise known as the "summer camp for billionaires."

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos hold hands as they wave in France

Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos are spotted leaving Club 55 in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 22, 2025. (AbacaPress / SplashNews.com / Splash News)

The couple tied the knot on June 27 in Venice, Italy. The ceremony was part of a three-day extravaganza.

Many of Hollywood's biggest stars, including DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian and others, made their way to Italy for the couple's nuptials. Also in attendance was Gayle King, who recently joined Lauren in the all-female flight to space. 

Lauren Sanchez waves as she and Jeff Bezos celebtrate their wedding

Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos leave the Aman Hotel on the third day of their wedding festivities in Venice, Italy, on June 28, 2025. (Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Bezos and Sanchez went public with their relationship in 2019 once she separated from her husband, Patrick Whitesell, and Bezos finalized his divorce from MacKenzie Scott. He proposed to Sanchez in May 2023 aboard his yacht, Koru.

FOX News' Lori Bashian contributed to this report. 