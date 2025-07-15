Jeff Bezos backs Sydney Sweeney's lingerie project with major investment: report

Business magnate Jeff Bezos' latest investment is a new lingerie line designed by Sydney Sweeney.

The Emmy-nominated actress, known for her roles in the HBO series "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus," has been working on a lingerie line that has received backing from Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, a source familiar with the matter told US Weekly.

Sweeney was invited to the couple's June wedding in Venice, Italy.

"This has been a huge project for her and something she’s been working on for the last year," the source said.

Her brand, which will reportedly debut "soon," was backed by Ben Schwerin, a partner at private equity firm Coatue.

The private equity firm recently launched a fund focused on investing in high-growth public and private tech companies. The family offices of Bezos and PC company founder Michael Dell have committed to provide $1 billion of the initial capital for the fund, according to The Wall Street Journal.

A pitch deck seen by the Journal indicated the fund aims to invest between 20% to 50% of its assets in private investments with the rest earmarked for public stocks.

Bezos has already invested capital in several companies in the tech, healthcare, aerospace, finance and media industries. Most of those investments are made through his venture capital firm, Bezos Expeditions, and through Nash Holdings, which owns The Washington Post.

Now, some of his funds will back the actress's first brand. During her rapid rise to fame, Sweeney has formed partnerships and become the brand ambassador for several major companies, including HeyDude footwear, Bai beverages, Laneige skincare and Kérastase haircare.

Recently, she made headlines with a campaign for men's natural body wash brand Dr. Squatch, selling a limited-edition soap reportedly made with her own bathwater.