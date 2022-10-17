Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez hit Italy for award as ex-wife MacKenzie donates millions
Amazon founder in Rome to accept philanthropy award from Vatican
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, were spotted out and about in Italy this week for the billionaire to receive a philanthropy award, while Bezos' ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, donated millions of her own wealth to another cause.
The couple was seen leaving The Court restaurant in Rome hand-in-hand before Sanchez posted on her Instagram account that Bezos received the Galileo Prophets Philanthropy award from the Vatican.
Sanchez did not reveal details of the award but said Bezos' speech could be found on the website of the Bezos Earth Fund, a $10 billion initiative launched by the businessman.
Earlier in the week, Scott, who has also donated billions since she and Bezos divorced in 2019, was recognized for making a $15 million contribution to VisionSpring, an organization that provides affordable eyeglasses to low-income individuals worldwide.
VisionSpring said in a press release that Scott's gift is believed to be the largest single private donation ever made for directly addressing uncorrected vision problems as a poverty intervention.
"The gift from Ms. Scott is an incredible acknowledgement of the power of a simple pair of eyeglasses to unlock earning, learning, safety and wellbeing for people vulnerable to poverty." VisionSpring CEO Ella Gudwin said in a statement. "And, with this powerful endorsement of our work, we are embarking on a multi-year journey to put Livelihoods in Focus, addressing the massive vision care gap among agricultural and artisan workers in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa."