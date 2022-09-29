MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett settle division of assets in a private separation contract ahead of divorce

MacKenzie Scott and her estranged husband, Dan Jewett, settled the division of their financial assets in a private separation contract ahead of their pending divorce, according to a new report.

The 52-year-old billionaire philanthropist, who was previously married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, filed for divorce from the 47-year-old former high school chemistry teacher in Washington state's King County Court on Monday.

Per the divorce petition obtained by the Daily Mail, the former couple's real property, personal property and debts will be divided up "as set forth" in the separation contract signed by both parties, and spousal support/alimony is "not needed."

The separation contract is not available to the public.

Scott has an estimated net worth of $28.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. When Scott and Bezos settled their divorce in 2019, she was awarded a 4% stake in Amazon, which was valued at $38.8 billion at the time.

After divorcing Bezos, Scott committed to giving away most of her fortune after signing Warren Buffett's The Giving Pledge campaign. In March 2022, the New York Times reported that she had donated more than $12 billion to hundreds of charities.

It is unknown if Scott and Jewett had a prenuptial agreement in addition to the "Separation Contract pursuant to RCW 26.09.070" stated in the filing.

Separation contracts authorized by the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 26.09.070 are contracts or agreements entered in "contemplation of separation or dissolution" of the marriage.

The petition also stipulated that child custody, a parenting plan and child support were not applicable.

MACKENZIE SCOTT, EX-WIFE OF JEFF BEZOS, FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM SECOND HUSBAND DAN JEWETT

Scott shares three sons and a daughter with Bezos. According to the filing, Jewett has no children from a previous marriage or relationship, and the two have no children together.

Per the petition, both Scott and Jewett are residents of King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by the DailyMail.com, Jewett did not contest the divorce.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Scott and Jewett met when he was a teacher at Lakeside School, a Seattle private school attended by her children. The pair quietly wed in March 2021, less than two years before Scott filed for divorce.

The petition stated that they married in California.

Their marriage was first revealed in a letter that Jewett posted to The Giving Pledge website last year. However, in the past week, his letter, photo and name were quietly removed from the website.

In addition, Jewett's name was edited out of a blog post authored by Scott last year in which she discussed their charitable donations as well as her bio page on Amazon.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The New York Times reported that while nonprofits that received grants had previously thanked both Scott and Jewett, recent recipients only mentioned Scott.

Scott and Bezos were married for 25 years prior to their divorce. Bezos, who stepped down as the CEO of Amazon in 2021, has been in a relationship with television host Lauren Sanchez for three years.