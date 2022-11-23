Jeff Bezos donating $123 million through dozens of grants to help end homelessness

The Bezos Day One Fund is donating over $123 million through dozens of grants to help the fight against homelessness, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Tuesday.

The Day 1 Families Fund grants, which range in monetary amounts, are going to 40 organizations across the country. They are meant to help the recipients "continue their compassionate, needle-moving work to help families move from unsheltered homelessness and shelters to permanent housing with the services they require to achieve stability," according to the Bezos Day One Fund announcement.

Recipients include the Chapman Partnership in Miami, Florida; Community Services & Employment Training in Visalia, California; Homeless Alliance in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Housing First Inc. in Mobile, Alabama; Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resources Centers Inc. in Wailuku, Hawaii; Oglala Sioux Tribe in Pine Ridge, South Dakota; The Salvation Army, Denver Metro Area in Denver, Colorado; and the YWCA Missoula’s Housing Programs in Missoula, Montana, among others.

"This year’s Bezos Day 1 Families Fund grants go to 40 incredible groups working to end homelessness in the U.S.," Bezos tweeted Tuesday. "In 5 years, we’ve given more than $500 million to 167 orgs — helping expand their support of families in need. Honored to support these groups."

The Amazon founder launched the Bezos Day One Fund with a $2 billion commitment several years ago. Its two initiatives are the Day 1 Families Fund to combat family homelessness and the Day 1 Academies Fund to establish high-quality pre-schools for low-income communities, according to its website.

In mid-November, Bezos told CNN he intended to disburse a majority of his wealth to charitable causes over the course of his life. He had an estimated net worth of $117.5 billion as of Wednesday afternoon, making him the fourth richest person in the world, according to Forbes.