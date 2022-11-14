MacKenzie Scott donates $2 billion as Jeff Bezos pledges to give away his fortune

MacKenzie Scott announced nearly $2 billion in donations on Monday to organizations supporting underserved communities, the same day that her ex-husband Jeff Bezos pledged to give away the majority of his wealth in his lifetime.

The $1,990,800,000 that Scott gave away over the last seven months went to 343 organizations, she wrote in a blog post.

"The funds we picked look for teams with lived experience in the issues they’re addressing, as we did when selecting the other non-profits in this giving cycle," Scott wrote.

Some of the donations included nearly $85 million to the Girl Scouts of the USA in October, $44 million to the Oregon-based mentoring organization Friends of the Children in August, and $122.6 million to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America in May.

Scott has a net worth of $23.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making her one of the richest women in the world.

She was married to Bezos for 25 years before they announced their divorce in 2019.

Bezos, who stepped down from his role as Amazon's CEO in 2021 to become executive chair, is the fourth-richest person in the world with a net worth of $124 billion.

He announced on Monday that he would be giving away the majority of his wealth to charitable causes in his lifetime.