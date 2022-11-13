Dolly Parton awarded $100 million from Jeff Bezos to give to charities of her choice

Dolly Parton just got $100 million richer — thanks to Jeff Bezos.

Bezos selected Parton as the 2022 recipient of his Courage and Charities Award, as an individual who "leads with her heart."

While the funds she acquired do not go towards her personal fortune, they will and can go to any organization(s) of Parton's choice.

Lauren Sánchez, Bezos' girlfriend, noted that the award "recognizes leaders who aim high, find solutions, and always do it with civility."

Bezos applauded Parton, 76, for all that "she's done for kids, literacy, and so many other things."

Creating The Dollywood Foundation in 1988, Parton has prioritized education in youth. From this, The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was born, which predominately offers books to young children and scholarships to high school students. In 2016, she established The My People Fund, to help those impacted by fire in Sevier Country, her hometown county.

"When people are in a position to help, you should help," Parton stated, upon accepting the award.

"I know that I've always said, I try to put my money where my heart is. And I think you do the same thing," she said to Bezos. "I will do my best to do good things with this money," she added.

In addition to her own organization, Parton has helped to fund The LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, Tennessee, as well as the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna.