Dolly Parton awarded $100 million from Jeff Bezos to give to charities of her choice

Jeff Bezos awarded Dolly Parton his Courage and Charities Award for $100 million

Dolly Parton just got $100 million richer — thanks to Jeff Bezos.

Bezos selected Parton as the 2022 recipient of his Courage and Charities Award, as an individual who "leads with her heart."

While the funds she acquired do not go towards her personal fortune, they will and can go to any organization(s) of Parton's choice.

Dolly Parton smiles for a photo in a black sparkly dress split Jeff Bezos in a black suit and tie

Dolly Parton was Jeff Bezos' recipient for the Courage and Civility Award. (Theo Wargo/Samir Hussein / Getty Images)

Lauren Sánchez, Bezos' girlfriend, noted that the award "recognizes leaders who aim high, find solutions, and always do it with civility."

Bezos applauded Parton, 76, for all that "she's done for kids, literacy, and so many other things."

Dolly Parton on stage in a glittery jumpsuit at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton, 76, will be able to donate the $100 million to charities of her choice. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / Getty Images)

Creating The Dollywood Foundation in 1988, Parton has prioritized education in youth. From this, The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was born, which predominately offers books to young children and scholarships to high school students. In 2016, she established The My People Fund, to help those impacted by fire in Sevier Country, her hometown county.

"When people are in a position to help, you should help," Parton stated, upon accepting the award.

"I know that I've always said, I try to put my money where my heart is. And I think you do the same thing," she said to Bezos. "I will do my best to do good things with this money," she added.

Dolly Parton smiles on the red carpet in a sparkly silver and black dress with tassels on the sleeves

Dolly Parton created The Dollywood Foundation in 1988. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / Getty Images)

In addition to her own organization, Parton has helped to fund The LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, Tennessee, as well as the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna.