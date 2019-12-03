Celebrity 'Brow Queen' builds beauty empire through social media

Social media can be a powerful tool for those looking to build a business.

Celebrity eyebrow artist Anastasia Soare, who is known as the “Brow Queen,” started a beauty brand after coming to the U.S. with nothing. She credits social media for helping to build her beauty empire.

“I think our power started, of course, with social media,” she told FOX Business' Liz Claman on Tuesday. “We have 20 million followers.”

Soare’s company was one of the first companies to sell products through Instagram in 2014, she said.

“I think we are able to communicate with our customers” through the brand’s social media community, Soare told Claman.

The company is now collaborating with social media stars like Carli Bybel. Soare has worked with celebrities for a while now; she has styled the Kardashians’ eyebrows for years.

The brand started with brows and brow pencils and has since expanded to lip products, eye shadows and more.

Soare's company now employs approximately 400 Americans.

