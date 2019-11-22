Why this watermelon skin care mask sold out 8 times

Glow Recipe founders Christine Chang and Sarah Lee have turned their passion about skin care into a multibillion-dollar business.

Chang joined FOX Business' “After the Bell” on Friday to discuss being a beauty industry entrepreneur, which is considered a crowded field.

Chang and Lee were both L’Oréal executives before they started the company in 2014 with the goal of introducing Korean beauty products to the U.S. consumer. A year into the business, the duo appeared on the reality TV show "Shark Tank" and received an investment offer from Canadian businessman Robert Herjavec.

Glow Recipe’s first product was the “Watermelon Sleeping Mask,” which has sold out eight times and become one of cosmetic company Sephora’s best-selling products.

“The inspiration for the watermelon mask was actually our grandmothers,” Chang said. “They used to rub watermelon rind on the skin to soothe heat rash and heal the skin.”

Using natural ingredients like avocado and watermelon, which Chang called a "miracle worker," contributed to the company bringing in $30 million in total sales in 2018.

Chang said they used social media to grow their brand’s following and give a sense of “transparency and authenticity.”

“We're now at half a million followers on Instagram because of this,” she said. “I really think that [our followers] enjoy seeing the whole process: Us flying to Korea, selecting ingredients, mixing products and showing the product development process.”

