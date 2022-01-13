Instacart teams up with Kroger, Publix and other grocers for ready-made meals

Shopping service Instacart is building on its popular grocery deliveries and has partnered with an array of retailers including Kroger and Publix to deliver ready-made meals, touting the service as a way for folks to "break up with takeout."

Instacart announced the new service Thursday, plugging its new "Ready Meals" service as way for customers who want to take a break from cooking to acquire prepared foods from grocers as quickly as 30 minutes from the time an order is made.

The service is now available from more than 4,100 grocery stores spanning 35 states, and participating retailers include Food Lion, GIANT, Hannaford, Kroger, Martin's, Publix, and Stop & Shop. In order to use the service, customers can access the "Ready Meals Hub" in the Instacart app.

"With our new Ready Meals Hub, we're dishing up inspiring, more affordable and nutritious food alternatives to restaurant delivery that make it easier for consumers to break up with takeout this year," Instacart vice president and head of product Daniel Danker said in a statement. "We're also helping retailers drive more sales and increase their 'share of stomach' when it comes to their customers' daily mealtime decisions."

Some of the meal options from participating grocers listed range from salads, soups, and sandwiches to sushi, rotisserie chicken, or an array of family dinner entrées.

"Instacart's solution to showcase prepared meal items is a win for our customers," Publix vice president of Omnichannel and application development, Erik Katenkamp, said in a statement. "In addition to the convenience of being able to order freshly prepared ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat items for rapid delivery, our customers can also include a handful of grocery staples in their rapid delivery order – making it easier than ever to grab lunch and a few items for tonight's dinner, all in a single order."