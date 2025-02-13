In-N-Out relocating headquarters within California, opening office in Tennessee

In-N-Out said this week it is relocating its headquarters back to Baldwin Park in Los Angeles County to "bring its West Coast headquarters team back together under one roof."

With that consolidation, the burger chain will close the corporate office it has maintained for decades in Irvine, a city southeast of Los Angeles in Orange County.

In-N-Out will close its Irvine office in 2029, the company said. More than 500 corporate employees work out of that office.

Harry and Esther Snyder founded the burger chain in Baldwin Park 77 years ago, so the move to shutter the Irvine office and move its headquarters in Baldwin Park will mark a return to the company’s origins.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The decision comes as In-N-Out is poised to debut a new 100,000-square-foot eastern territory office near Nashville late next year.

In-N-Out said a "majority" of its corporate team will be based out of Baldwin Park or the eastern territory office after its Irvine office closes its doors.

"Some of our associates will be relocating to Tennessee, which makes it even more important to centralize our western headquarters in one location, and our company’s deepest roots are in Baldwin Park. Our West Coast family will be together in one place, where In-N-Out Burger began," owner Lynsi Snyder said in a statement.

IN-N-OUT EXEC CITES CRIME WOES OVER OAKLAND LOCATION CLOSURE: ‘GUNSHOTS WENT THROUGH THE STORE’

The company unveiled plans for its eastern territory office near Nashville in early 2023.

"I’m proud to welcome In-N-Out Burger, an iconic American brand, to the Volunteer State," Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said when In-N-Out announced its plans for the state. "Tennessee’s unmatched business climate, skilled workforce and central location make our state the ideal place for this family-run company to establish its first eastern United States hub."

The company’s creation of a Nashville-area office involves a $125.5 million investment, the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development said in January 2023.

The company is also bringing its burger joints to Tennessee, with the first restaurants targeting openings next year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

There are several hundred In-N-Out restaurants scattered across eight states, including California, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Colorado and Idaho.