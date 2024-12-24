In-N-Out exec cites crime woes over Oakland location closure: 'gunshots went through the store'

The heiress who runs California's beloved In-N-Out burger chain cited crime in Oakland as the reason she shuttered a profitable location in the city.

The company closed the location in January because of crime issues that impacted customers and employees, the company said at the time.

"I mean, there was a lot," Lynsi Snyder told the PragerU video network on Monday, SFGate reported. "There was actually — gunshots went through the store, there was a stabbing, there was a lot."

"For the safety of our associates, we just felt like, this is not OK," she added.

At the time of the closing, In-N-Out’s chief operating officer Denny Warnick told SFGate that the area around the location had ongoing crime issues.

"Despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our Customers and Associates are regularly victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies," he said.

Snyder also said police response times were "alarming."

Oakland has been grappling with a surge in crime. In July, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the deployment of 120 California Highway Patrol officers to the city to address the problem and to assist local authorities.

"As crime rates across California decrease — including right across the Bay in San Francisco — Oakland is seeing the opposite trend," Newsom said at the time. "What’s happening in this beautiful city and surrounding area is alarming and unacceptable. I’m sending the California Highway Patrol to assist local efforts to restore a sense of safety that the hardworking people of Oakland and the East Bay demand and deserve."

At the time, crime in Oakland had risen at a disproportionate levels compared to other urban centers in California, officials said. They noted increases in violent crime, robbery and vehicle theft by 21%, 38% and 45%, respectively, in 2023.

The Denny's restaurant chain also closed its only location in Oakland in January because of high crime.

"The safety and well-being of Denny's team members and value guests is our top priority," the company said at the time. "Weighing those factors, the decision has been made to close this location."