Impossible Foods testing plant-based bacon, courting meat eaters

Consumers will soon be able to enjoy the universal delicacy that is bacon, without environmental guilt.

Impossible Foods announced it’s testing bacon among its arsenal of plant-based meat selections – with a goal of serving the first-ever kosher bacon cheeseburger.

But it’s not just about servicing the vegan or kosher consumer.

Impossible Foods CFO David Lee told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Tuesday that Impossible’s goal in developing business is to will true meat eaters into choosing plant-based.

“We're meant for everybody,” he said. “We certainly were designed to be kosher, halal, to serve meat eaters... But candidly, our business and our mission is only served if hardcore meat eaters happily pick our product. That's our target.”

According to Lee, 95 percent of consumers consider themselves carnivores, which has driven Impossible to encourage its customers, like Burger King, to serve meat “the way meat eaters want it to be served.”

“I think that's important for our mission and our business,” he said. “We’re hopeful that everyone can enjoy it. And as we get bigger and bigger, we hope to have that be available more and more globally.”

Plant-based meat products have earned mixed reviews regarding health benefits and ingredients, but Lee defended the fact that Impossible products are simply the healthier option.

“[Impossible pork] has 60 percent less total fat, no cholesterol, nearly the same amount of protein, 40 percent less calories and 2.5 times the iron,” he said. “And frankly, you help save the planet in addition to being a better choice.”

And even though Impossible’s products are made from plants, Lee said its products should not be compared nutritionally to vegetables.

“We're competing for that juicy, delicious piece of pork or beef that meat eaters crave,” he said. “And we are such a better choice… As long as we deliver on better juiciness and taste, we're really confident it's a good choice for your health and the environment.”

Lee said since the boom of plant-based options, business has seen “incredible” success.

“I don't think anyone on the planet anticipated the unprecedented demand that we've seen," he said.

Riding on this demand, Impossible pork made its debut at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show as a clear standout. The Impossible Burger 2.0 was showcased the year prior.