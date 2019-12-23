New Year’s resolution: 'How Not to Diet' author on trick to successful weight loss

The year 2020 is just days away and people are getting ready to commit to their New Year’s resolutions.

Online learning company GoSkills revealed that the top two most popular New Year’s resolutions include exercising more and losing weight, but only 46% of people with resolutions were successful. So what makes the pursuit so difficult?

Dr. Michael Greger, author of “How Not to Diet,” told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo that losing weight just won’t happen with poor eating.

“You can’t outrun a bad diet,” he said. “In a few minutes, you can wipe out a whole hour of exercise.”

Greger said this is why there’s more power in controlling caloric intake than outtake.

In “How Not to Diet,” Greger discusses exactly how to form a diet that delivers “optimal” results, based on researching thousands of other dietary flops.

“I just wanted there to finally be an evidence-based diet book,” he said. “I … [dug] up every possible tip, trick and technique proven to accelerate the loss of body fat, to give people every possible advantage and basically build the optimal weight loss solution from the ground up.”

The criteria for Greger’s plan includes a commitment to “permanent dietary change” but it may be the safest and cheapest approach, he said.

“The optimal weight loss diet should be anti-inflammatory, clean, free from hormone-disrupting chemicals, filled with fiber-rich foods to trap calories and flush them out of the body,” he said. “Bottom line, we should eat real foods that grow out of the ground. A diet centered around whole plant foods.”

Greger said the healthiest food options include fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes.

“Modeling studies suggest that if half of Americans ate a single more serving of fruits and vegetables a day, it would prevent 20,000 cases of cancer every year,” he said. “That's how powerful produce is."