Rural Iowa steakhouse owner says having 'greatest cattle in country' is recipe for success

One of the top-rated steakhouses in the nation is located right in the middle of rural Iowa.

Archie’s Waeside steakhouse has been a family tradition since the 1940s. Owner Bob Rand told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Monday that the trick is in loyalty and staying local.

“We’ve had fantastic, loyal employees for 70 years that treat Archie’s like family,” he said. “We've just been very fortunate to have a very loyal customer following from 30, 40 miles around.”

Rand said what gives Archie’s the greatest advantage is the locally-sourced livestock.

“We've had a lot of great things going for us, and one of them is the greatest cattle in the country are raised right here in northwest Iowa and northeast Nebraska,” he said. “And that's where we source all of our beef every day.”

Aside from local livestock, Rand revealed the secret to making a juicy steak is cut and seasoning.

“We do have a very, very wonderful garlic that we use,” he said. “And we have our own blend of fine ground peppers and salts that we use as a seasoning as well.”

Rand said every day Archie’s chooses the best, top-end of Choice and Prime cuts, puts them through an aging process and hand cuts each and every steak.

Archie’s Waeside was founded by Rand’s grandfather in 1949, as a Russian immigrant during the Bolshevik revolution, he said.

After working in the stockyards in Sioux City, Rand said his grandparent’s yard became the “largest in the country.”

