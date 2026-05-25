Hyundai recalls over 421,000 vehicles to fix software bug causing unexpected braking

A recall issued by Hyundai could impact more than 421,000 vehicles after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) discovered a software bug.

The software issue in the front cameras may cause the forward collision-avoidance system to activate prematurely. This means the brakes could unexpectedly be applied, potentially causing a crash, according to the announcement.

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Four crashes have been reported, the NHTSA said in a May 19 recall report.

The recall includes certain 2025–2026 Hyundai Santa Cruz, Tucson, Tucson Hybrid, and Tucson Plug-In Hybrid vehicles.

Between October 28, 2024, and April 27, 2026, Hyundai received 376 reports related to the operation of the Forward Collision-Avoidance (FCA) system, the report states.

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Out of the hundreds of reports received, four indicated crashes where the Hyundai vehicle was rear-ended by a closely following vehicle, resulting in four alleged injuries.

Owners of the recalled vehicles are expected to receive notification letters by July 17, the NHTSA said.

To remedy the issue, owners must bring their vehicles to a Hyundai dealer, where technicians will update the front camera software for free.

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Last week, Hyundai recalled more than 54,000 Elantra Hybrid vehicles in the U.S. due to a defect in the hybrid power system that could overheat and spark a fire.

FOX Business has reached out to Hyundai.