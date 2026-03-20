Hyundai recalls more than 61,000 SUVs in the US after a child's death

Hyundai Motor Company is recalling more than 61,000 Palisade SUVs in the U.S. after an issue with powered seats was linked to the death of a child, federal regulators said.

The recall affects model year 2026 Palisade and Palisade Hybrid vehicles equipped with the Limited and Calligraphy trim packages, the automaker said in a recall report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"The 2nd and 3rd row power seat assemblies equipped in the subject vehicles may not respond to contact with an occupant or object as intended during activation of certain powered seat functions, including the automatic power-folding (stow) function and the ‘one-touch’ tilt-and-slide (walk-in) feature of the 2nd row power seat assembly," the report said.

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The announcement comes after a young child died in an incident involving a Palisade that is still under investigation, according to the automaker.

Reuters reported the victim was a 2-year-old girl from Ohio who was killed March 7.

"Hyundai is aware of a tragic incident involving a Palisade," the company said in a press release March 13. "While Hyundai does not yet have the full details and the incident is still under investigation, a young child lost her life. Hyundai extends its deepest sympathies to her family."

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The South Korean automaker said last week it is pausing sales of the Palisades with the Limited and Calligraphy trim packages following the incident.

Hyundai said in the recall notice it received four reports of minor injuries related to second-row seat operation.

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A recall remedy is under development. Until it becomes available, the automaker warned owners of the affected vehicles to use caution when operating the second- and third-row power-folding seat functions.

Hyundai also said owners should "avoid contacting the ‘one-touch’ tilt-and-slide button located on the 2nd row setback … during entry and exit of the 3rd row and take measures to prevent inadvertent activation of this feature."

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FOX Business' Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.