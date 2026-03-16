Hyundai stops sales of certain SUVs after 2-year-old girl's death

Hyundai has stopped sales of certain 2026 Palisade SUVs and plans a recall after a problem with power-folding seats that the company says may fail to detect contact with an occupant or object.

The announcement comes after a young child died in an incident involving a Palisade that is still under investigation, according to the automaker.

Reuters reported the victim was a 2-year-old girl from Ohio who was killed on March 7.

"Hyundai is aware of a tragic incident involving a Palisade. While Hyundai does not yet have the full details and the incident is still under investigation, a young child lost her life. Hyundai extends its deepest sympathies to her family," the company said in a press release Friday.

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Sales of the 2026 Palisade Limited and Calligraphy trims are currently on hold while Hyundai works with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on the recall.

Hyundai said about 68,500 vehicles could be affected, including roughly 60,500 in the United States and nearly 8,000 in Canada.

The automaker said it is developing a recall repair and an interim over-the-air software update designed to improve the system’s ability to detect contact with occupants or objects and introduce additional safeguards.

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Hyundai is advising owners to ensure no person or object, including children, is in the seat or seat-folding area before operating the power seat.

"When using the second-row one‑touch tilt‑and‑slide feature to access the third row, customers should avoid pressing the seatback button during entry or exit," the company said.

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The automaker added that it may offer rental vehicles to affected customers until a permanent repair is implemented.

"Hyundai’s top priority is the safety of its customers, and additional details regarding the interim software update and final recall repair will be provided as they become available," it said.