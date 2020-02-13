Who is Hunter Biden's wife, Melissa Cohen Biden?

Melissa Cohen Biden is the South African bombshell who is expecting her first child with Hunter Biden, after the pair met in May and wed less than a week later, according to multiple reports.

Continue Reading Below

The couple first met through one of her friends, who suggested he give her a call. They tied the knot six days after their first “hello,” in a small ceremony at her Los Angeles apartment, according to TMZ and ABC News. Cohen Biden is Hunter’s third wife.

"I instantly fell in love with her,” Biden, 49, told ABC News of his bride, who is in her mid-30s. “And then I've fallen in love with her more every day.”

Their families were not present for the nuptials, according to ABC, but the bride and groom’s parents have publicly shown support for the newly web couple.

HUNTER BIDEN'S EX-WIFE, MICHELLE OBAMA SPOTTED DINING OUT IN D.C.

Joe Biden, the former vice president and a presidential candidate running for the Democratic nomination, thanked Cohen Biden for "giving my son the courage to love again,” according to the report.

He later posted to Twitter a photo of his family, including Cohen Biden.

Meanwhile, Cohen Biden’s father, Lee Cohen, told Page Six in June his daughter seemed “very happy.”

“I’ve only spoken to Hunter briefly,” he told the outlet, adding that he had not met Hunter Biden, but hoped he soon would. “She’s a very special girl. She has lots of poise and she’s very present.”

HUNTER BIDEN LIVING IN LAVISH LA PAD AMID PATERNITY CONTROVERSY

The Johannesburg-born beauty spends her time working as an activist, according to the outlet.

She will soon be very busy, as the Daily Mail reported in December the Bidens are expecting their first child together. Hunter Biden has three daughters from his first marriage.

HUNTER BIDEN AGREES TO COUGH UP CHILD SUPPORT: COURT PAPERS

The couple’s newlywed period has been muddled in part by an ongoing child support battle involving a toddler he shares with Arkansas-based ex-stripper Lunden Roberts.

HUNTER BIDEN NOT DISPUTING JUDGE'S CUSTODY RULING: COURT PAPERS