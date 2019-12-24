Hunter Biden living in lavish LA pad amid paternity controversy

Hunter Biden reportedly lives within the same Hollywood Hills ZIP code as stars like Halle Berry and Ben Affleck, in a home worth $2.5 million, according to a report.

The son of former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has lived in a gated three-bedroom, three-bathroom home with a pool since the middle of June, the New York Post reported, adding that it was not clear how much the 49-year-old actually paid for the property.

Hunter Biden and 28-year-old Lunden Roberts are embroiled in a bitter court case surrounding their child, who was born in August 2018 and whom Roberts has argued he should help support, according to court records and multiple reports.

While Biden has said he is “not contesting paternity,” he argued in court papers more time is needed for him to confer with accountants, according to the Post. The Daily Mail previously reported he is expecting his fifth child with wife Melissa Cohen Biden.

He and Roberts reportedly met at a strip club in Washington, D.C., where she worked at the time.

Roberts will have the chance to question Biden under oath at a hearing on Jan. 7, 2020. He previously submitted his affidavit of financial means on Dec. 16, but the document has been sealed.

But Hunter Biden’s legal team has so far allegedly neglected to cooperate with at least some of Roberts’ attorneys’ requests submitted on Aug. 21, including that they “list all banks or other financial institutions” in the past five years and that they "list all sources of income" he's received over the same time period, according to a court motion filed by Roberts' lawyers on Dec. 18.

Court papers also include findings of a private investigation agency, D&A Investigations, which allege that Biden “is the subject of more than one (1) criminal investigation involving fraud, money laundering and a counterfeiting scheme.

D&A Investigations claims to have been looking into Hunter Biden since August 2016, court papers show.

The investigation firm also names Burisma Holdings Limited, the Ukrainian gas company where Hunter Biden was named a paid board member in April 2014.

A judge later shot down the allegations made in by the investigative firm, because it “Was not filed in any acceptable manner.”

Burisma’s founder was a political ally of Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine's Russia-friendly president, who was driven out in February 2014. Yanukovych's ouster prompted the Obama administration to move quickly to deepen ties with Ukraine's new government. Joe Biden, the vice president at the time, played a leading role, traveling to Ukraine and speaking frequently with its new Western-friendly president.

President Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he allegedly pressured Zelensky to work with former U.S. attorney general and lawyer Rudy Giuliani to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, lies at the center of the impeachment push.

Earlier this month, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump along party lines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.