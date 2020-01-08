Hunter Biden not disputing judge's custody ruling: Court papers

Hunter Biden has affirmed a judge’s order to grant Lunden Roberts primary custody of their child, court papers filed Wednesday show.

Continue Reading Below

The son of Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, submitted court papers through his attorney, Brent Langdon, confirming that any custody-related disagreements Hunter Biden and Roberts might have had “are moot and have been resolved.” Judge Holly Meyers, of Independence County, Ark., Circuit Court, granted Roberts sole custody of their child who has been identified as "NJR".

On Tuesday, Meyers ordered that Roberts would “have legal custody of the parties' child,” court documents show. Hunter Biden is named as the noncustodial parent, but he would have the right to visit with his son but he must reach an agreement with Roberts first, according to Meyer's ruling.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Biden and Roberts met at a Washington, D.C., strip club where she worked. A DNA test and subsequent court papers confirmed Hunter Biden is the baby's father, but the parents are still at odds over issues such as child support.

A previous court document filed by Roberts' attorney alleged that Biden “has had no involvement in the child’s life since the child’s birth, never interacted with the child, never parented with the child … [has] never seen the child, and could not identify the child in a lineup.”

Biden denied Roberts’ attorney’s claims that he “is not going to provide any of his discoverable financial information unless the Court forces him to do it.” He also rejected their notion that he has not provided support for the baby in more than a year, according to Tuesday court papers.

A pretrial hearing in the case, which was scheduled for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., was postponed to the morning of Jan. 29.

Earlier this week, Meyers slammed a private investigation firm for its multiple attempts to inject itself into the case, documents show.

HUNTER BIDEN CUSTODY JUDGE SLAMS FIRM FOR 'FRIVOLOUS' FILINGS

Most recently, D&A Investigations and investigator Dominic Casey linked Hunter Biden to a 2016 identity theft case in Arizona involving his deceased brother, Beau Biden, according to court papers submitted Monday morning. Last month, Casey also accused Biden in court documents of being involved in a $156 million counterfeiting scheme.

Meanwhile, Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, recently announced they are expecting their first child together, the Daily Mail reported.

Biden could potentially discuss his financial records while under oath, including those related to his involvement in Ukrainian company Burisma Holdings, which is connected to President Trump's impeachment.

He was reportedly named a paid board member of Burisma in April 2014. The company's founder was a political ally of Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine's Russia-friendly president, who was driven out in February 2014. Yanukovych's ouster prompted the Obama administration to move quickly to deepen ties with Ukraine's new government. Joe Biden, the vice president at the time, traveled to Ukraine and spoke frequently with its new Western-friendly president, Petro O. Poroshenko.

President Donald Trump’s July phone call with recently elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he allegedly pressured the president to work with former associate U.S. attorney general and White House lawyer Rudy Giuliani, to investigate Joe Biden, Trump's potential rival in a presidential election later this year, and Hunter Biden, lies at the center of the impeachment push.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

The House of Representatives voted along party lines to impeach Trump in December on charges of obstruction and abuse of power.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.