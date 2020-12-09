Howard Stern will remain at SiriusXM for the next five years thanks to new contract

Howard Stern will remain behind the microphone until at least the end of 2025 thanks to a new five-year contract inked with SiriusXM.

The deal means Stern will continue to host the immensely popular "Howard Stern Show," which has broadcast exclusively on SiriusXM since he abandoned traditional radio broadcast in 2004.

Sirius had 600,000 subscribers when Stern announced he was leaving over-the-air radio to join the company, which he joined in 2006. The company has nearly 35 million subscribers now, and Stern is clearly the marquee talent.

Terms were not disclosed, but published reports had SiriusXM shelling out $120 million a year to keep Stern around. His current deal reportedly pays him $80 million to $100 million.

The deal also gives SiriusXM exclusive rights to Stern's audio and video library through 2032. Stern has two separate channels on SiriusXM, and his empire has expanded to include video content. Once best known as a shock jock, Stern has developed into one of the sharpest interviewers in the business.

"Fifteen years ago, I joined SiriusXM, a fledgling group of broadcasters. I had been in a toxic relationship with terrestrial radio. And no matter how well I treated the medium, no matter how successful I made them, they abused me. Going to SiriusXM liberated me. I felt like Tina Turner freeing myself from Ike," said Stern in announcing the news. "And despite the naysayers and the ridicule, we have persevered, and are thriving. I've been proven right about satellite radio over and over again. With this contract renewal, I can't wait to see what else I'll be right about. Certainly, I have a lot more to say about Metamucil crackers and stepmom porn. Plus, now that I can work from home, I simply don't have an excuse to quit."

He went on to thank his longtime co-host, Robin Quivers, for sticking by him and continuing to do so for the next five years.

"I would like to thank my incredible crew that I work with every morning and of course the talented Robin Quivers," the host continued. "Robin, we make a great team. Like Sonny and Cher, Captain and Tennille, Charles Manson and Squeaky Fromme, we continue our great friendship. I look forward to more laughs and good times. As a proud member of Bachelor Nation I say … Robin, will you accept my rose and dare I say, should you forgo your individual room, will you join me in the fantasy suite?"

"As the leading audio entertainment company, we couldn't be happier to have Howard, the leading host in all of radio and audio, continue to make SiriusXM the home for his show, channels, and archives while at the peak of his broadcasting career," said Jim Meyer, CEO of SiriusXM. "Howard's home has been SiriusXM and it will remain that way, but we've expanded SiriusXM in recent years too, and we are excited about finding the right ways that select content from Howard can find audiences on additional platforms. May I add, I consider Howard a close friend and look forward to listening to him for years to come."

Stern is 66 and many have questioned whether or not he plans to hang up the microphone any time soon and retire. The new deal puts an end to those discussions for at least the next five years, but nothing has been said of whether or not this will be Stern's final contract with SiriusXM.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.