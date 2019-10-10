Tired of fuming in stop-and-go traffic? Waze Carpool wants to help

Could heavy traffic and time-consuming trips from home to work soon be things of the past?

Maybe. Waze CEO Noam Bardin believes his company can shorten your commute, which he argues “really is the ill of modern life.”

It's an endeavor the company hopes to further with Waze Carpoll, Bardin told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Thursday.

According to the company’s website, Waze Carpool is “a cost-effective alternative to rideshare services, [letting] you choose to drive or ride with people going your way.” Users open the app and match with drivers taking the same route as themselves.

Currently, the ride-sharing market is dominated by Uber and Lyft which, Gallup suggests, are used by 30 percent of Americans.

The difference between Waze Carpool and the dominating ride-sharing apps is how Waze charges its customers. Waze travel fees are not meant for the profit of either the company or the driver, but rather to reimburse the driver for travel expenses. Like Uber and Lyft, payments are handled digitally via the app.

Bardin said his company believes roads are too congested.

“Since we have multiple people driving alone to the same place, if we can get them to share their car ... we can actually make a change so they don’t need to own two cars,” he said. “If we can bring you down to [being a] one-car family, we’ve done our bit.”

