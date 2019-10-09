Expand / Collapse search
Airbnb offers dream stay on the Goodyear Blimp

By FOXBusiness
Airbnb is partnering with Goodyear to offer college football fans the chance to spend the night in the Goodyear blimp. FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone with more.video

Airbnb offers college fans sleepover in Goodyear Blimp

For $150 dollars, college football fans will have the chance to spend the night aboard the Goodyear Blimp.

Airbnb is offering three separate one-night stays from Oct 22-24 in advance of University of Michigan-Notre Dame game on October 26.  Reservations go on sale October 15.

The Goodyear Blimp began flying over games in 1955 offering aerial coverage for college football and floating above major sporting and entertainment events more than 2,000 times since then.

Included in the Goodyear-Airbnb joint offer is access to the 2.6 football-field-sized hangar, a football lounge, a fully-equipped lakefront tailgate spot, tickets to the University of Michigan  game, and official college football gear.

Goodyear's newest airship, Wingfoot Two, in Mogadore, Ohio. (Malcolm Porter/WEWS-TV via AP)

Goodyear and Airbnb will be donating $5,000 to the Cotton Bowl Foundation to celebrate this event. The funds are meant to support the organization’s goal of impacting college football players for the better.

Reporting on the Airbnb offering, FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone noted, “the disappointing part of this story is you don’t get to go up in the blimp.”

