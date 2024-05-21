Tips for selling eggs and turning a profit right from your backyard

Having chickens is a great way to supply fresh eggs to your family, but what should you do if you have a surplus?

For most who raise chickens in their backyard, the intent is to have enough to feed their family and maybe provide friends and family with extra.

An alternative is to sell the eggs and turn a profit right from your yard.

However, to have enough eggs to sell, you're going to need a lot of chickens, which translates to a large amount of yard space. On average, each chicken in your possession will need about three to five square feet inside a coop, according to Freedom Ranger Hatchery.

This may not read like a lot of space, but this doesn't include the outdoor space they require to roam freely. You'll want to designate around 8-10 square feet per chicken of outdoor space, according to the source.

If you have enough chickens who are regularly producing more eggs than you need yourself, there are a few ways to sell and profit from the product. First, you must check your local laws and regulations for selling eggs. For example, you may need a license to sell animal products.

Below are four different ways you can make money off your surplus of eggs this summer.

One common way fresh eggs are sold is through a roadside farmer's stand. Many set these up right on their property and sell to those passing by.

When you are designing your stand, keep it simple with a tablecloth that draws attention.

Alternatively, take a DIY approach and build a farm stand. Be sure to use eye-catching colors and be forthright with information, like the cost of eggs. A dull egg stand is not going to garner a lot of attention.

If you consistently sell your eggs on a specific day, you may start to see returning visitors.

Again, whether you are selling on your property or at another location, be sure to check local regulations.

In addition to a stand out front, local farmers market are an ideal location to sell products. Typically, there is a fee for vendors at market events.

When pricing your item, look at local grocery prices and the competition to ensure you are valuing your items at a competitive but fair price.

To stand out among other egg sellers, design a unique logo for the product. Include your contact information and all nutritional facts. Again, check local regulations to make sure you include all necessary information on your packaging.

If you don't want to sell directly to consumers, reach out to local grocery stores or restaurants who are looking for local products.

Make a list of local businesses to reach out to. Start contacting each one, provide information about your chickens and the eggs and offer a sample.

With this method, a "no" should be expected here and there, but don't be discouraged. If you don't get a "yes" right away, keep trying.

Selling directly to loyal customers is an ideal method for those who have a small surplus of eggs. If you have a handful of extra eggs consistently, start selling directly, beginning with people you know who are looking to buy fresh eggs.

If you offer a quality product, you'll likely develop a loyal customer base who buy their eggs solely from you. This may provide you with a small but reliable source of income.

Keep in mind that word of mouth is a powerful tool and, without much notice, you may have quite a few customers on your hands. If you have limited yard space or simply don't want more chickens than you have, avoid getting too deep into the selling process and keep your circle intimate.

Selling a surplus of eggs can score you a little extra money while ensuring that your excess product is not going to waste.