How much does a swimming pool a cost?

Considering a backyard pool?

Increasingly families are looking to add this amenity to their backyards. Pools were May 2020’s third most searched commodity on Google. Though, this is in part due to the coronavirus pandemic limiting travel options in the United States, according to a report from the Burlington Free Press.

For families who are new to backyard swimming pools, the cost may not be the clearest considering there are so many factors at play

Here is how much a pool can cost, according to the experts at Home Advisor:

In-Ground Pool Average Cost

In-ground pools are more expensive and require commitment than above-ground pools because of the excavation required to install the pool. The cost ranges between $35,000 and $65,000 for a standard in-ground pool with no bells and whistles, according to Home Advisor.

Alternatively, the price can be broken down into $50 to $125 per square foot if a custom size is desired.

The material an in-ground pool is made of also contributes to the price. Granite and concrete are the priciest at a range of $35,000 to $100,000 or more while fiberglass is middle of the road at a range of $20,000 to $60,000.

Vinyl is a slightly cheaper material with a range of $20,000 to $50,000 for a single installation. However, Home Advisor says this material needs to be replaced after 10 years.

Above-Ground Pool Costs

Above-ground pools are significantly more affordable since excavation is not necessary. The cost will run a family anywhere from $1,500 to $15,000 depending on its size, according to Home Advisor.

In May, above-ground pools spiked in popularity throughout the pandemic because they can be installed quickly, pool and spa expert Chris Boswell of American Sale told FOX Business.

A round, 24-foot above-ground pool will cost between $5,000 and $6,500 with an installation service and an oval 18-by-33-foot will cost between $9,000 and $10,000, Boswell said. With self-installation, a family can save $1,000, he said.

Indoor

Indoor pools are the most expensive pools to have, according to Home Advisor. The cost for a brand new indoor pool that is built from scratch will reportedly start at $200,000. However, that estimated cost can be reduced to a range of $10,000 to $20,000 if an indoor structure like a garage or basement is being converted for the pool.

A proper pool house will cost $80 to $300 per square foot and a dehumidifier system will cost $10,000 to $30,000, according to Home Advisor.

Pool Upgrades

Pool upgrades will enhance a swimmer’s experience, although it comes with an additional cost. A hot tub or spa will cost between $3,500 and $36,000 for installation and a decorative waterfall will cost between $1,500 and $5,000, according to Home Advisor. One diving board, can cost between $300 and $5,000.

Standard covers can cost between $600 and $2,200. Screens and enclosures can cost between $4,800 and $14,300.

Saltwater systems that convert chlorine to saline can cost between $1,000 and $5,000, which is cheaper than having a complete saltwater pool that Home Advisor estimates can cost between $12,000 and $25,000.

These costs estimates are not reflective annual maintenance fees.

The swimming pool market has the potential to grow by $3.56 billion by 2024, accord to market research firm technavio.

FOX Business reporter Jeff Flock contributed to this report.