These costs might make you regret buying a swimming pool

Thinking of getting a pool before next summer? It might cost more than you expect.

Pool maintenance costs an average of $125 per week, according to Home Advisor. Owners can expect to shell out between $1,200 and $1,800 each year for basic upkeep, which includes costs for pH testing and checking filters.

Opening a pool for the year typically runs somewhere between $150-$300, or more if it’s dirty, according to Home Advisor. Closing it down again at the end of the season and winterizing it also usually runs somewhere between $150 and $300.

Repairs and utility costs for water and electricity to power the pumps can add up to between $1,800 and $3,200 each year, according to the website.

Home Advisor also analyzed the costs of common repairs. Replacing a pump motor can cost, depending on the size of the motor, between $185 and $330. Replacing a filter will run anywhere between $8 and $75, depending on the type. If a whole filtration system needs to be replaced, that can cost hundreds of dollars — so can fixing a leak.

Pool owners will also likely need to get additional insurance. The Insurance Information Institute recommends that anyone with a pool increases the liability portion of their homeowner’s policy to at least $300,000 and potentially $500,000 or more if their assets warrant it. The institute also says that homeowners with pools might want to consider getting an umbrella policy that would provide additional liability protection.

The National Association of Realtors said in a report last year that homeowners typically recover just 43 percent of the value of a pool when selling. Less than 1 percent of Realtors have suggested sellers add a pool before attempting to sell, according to the report.

