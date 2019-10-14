Expand / Collapse search
Luxury Properties

Here's how much it costs to deck out a mansion with a specialty pool

By FOXBusiness
Bob Massi tours the Arizona property that resembles a high-end resort

There's 10M residential pools in America, but none like

Bob Massi tours the Arizona property that resembles a high-end resort

A pool may run up the total cost of a home, and if money isn't an issue - some people will go all out for the perfect watering hole.

Just ask the Kardashian’s, whose Miami mansion features an infinity pool with ocean views and underwater speakers, or Mark Wahlberg, whose first Hollywood home showcased a pool with a waterfall, cabanas and beautiful views of the canyon.

But, perhaps, the most artistic one yet is a 50,000-gallon, 90-feet long mega-pool shaped like a giant Stradivarius violin. Located in New York, it was once owned by former Wall Street executive Jay Dwek and took more than a year to complete.

It comes decked out with 5,600 fibe optic strands embedded in the floor, according to Realtor.com, as well as 450,000 glass tiles, two adjacent koi pools and a full-service spa.

Image 1 of 2

New York violin pool.(Courtney Jonathan Dweck.)

While the violin may not be up  for sale, here are five U.S. homes for sale with pools that add a splash, courtesy of Realtor.com:

San Francisco, California

Coming in at a whopping $29 million, this 10,000-square-foot home in the Golden Gate City has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a pool with panoramic views of the Bay.

San Francisco home with pool. (Courtesy of Realtor.com.)

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago may be the windy city but this 10,000-square-foot home is not too windy for a pool.

For $1.7 million, it comes with five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and an “outdoor extravaganza including water feature which can serve as functional swimming pool.”

Chicago home with pool. (Courtesy of Realtor.com.)

Los Angles, California

This $1.5 million mega-home has 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, and total of 38,000 square feet of space. Plus, it comes with an 85-foot glass-tile infinity swimming pool.

Los Angeles home with pool. (Courtesy of Realtor.com.)

Austin, Texas

Everything is bigger in Texas and homes are no exception.

This $1.4 million mansion features seven bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, more than 16,000 square feet of space and an in-ground private pool with an above ground spa.

Austin home with pool. (Courtesy of Realtor.com.)

San Diego, California

For a cool $1.3 million, you could snag this $15,000-square-foot home in America’s Finest City. The private pool is heated, has a waterfall feature and is attached to a spa.

San Diego home with pool. (Courtesy of Realtor.com.)

