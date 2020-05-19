'Pools' 3rd most Google searched commodity: Report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

If your thinking about buying a pool, you're not the only one.

COVID-19 related restrictions limited access to beaches and neighborhood pools throughout the country, so it appears consumers are being forced to find alternative ways to beat the heat. And the solution, according to what's trending on Google, may just be backyard pools.

The term pools more than doubled within the last month, according to the search engine. Since mid-April, it has become the most-searched-for commodity, the Burlington Free Press reported.

SUMMER CAMP CANCELED BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS? WHAT PARENTS NEED TO KNOW

"Although it is too early in the year to tell, anecdotally every single member of our association are as busy as they thought they would be, if not busier," Dominick Mondi, executive director of the Northeast Spa & Pool Association told FOX Business, adding that call volumes are up.

There is also an uptick in pool renovations, Mondi added.

Interest in backyard pools comes amid a time when the virus continues to reshape summer plans ththe nation. Although restrictions are beginning to ease in various communities, most community pools continue to remain off-limits.

And although some beaches are slowly allowing residents to hit the sand once again, there are restrictions in place out of fear that the virus may resurge and lead to another economic shutdown.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Buying or investing in a pool is not only great for recreational activity but it also helps keep us active, helping to decrease any stress that may be provoked by the unpreceded crisis, Mondi pointed out.

"Investing in your pool can provide a substitute for recreation and day trip vacations, but also swimming is a great form of physical fitness, especially with gyms and other options currently not available," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS