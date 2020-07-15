How much is Goya Foods and CEO Robert Unanue worth?

Goya Foods is in the midst of a furor as a result CEO Robert Unanue's public declaration of support for President Donald Trump. This has caused calls for a boycott of Goya Foods products and a full-fledged brand endorsement from Ivanka Trump.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Goya Foods is now one of the leading sources for authentic Latin cuisine. Selling and marketing everything from frozen meats, beans, grains, oils, flours, snacks and cookies, Goya has become a pantry staple for consumers in America.

Goya Foods was founded in 1936 by Spanish immigrants Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina. They started out as a specialty grocery store in Manhattan, importing Spanish foods. As New York's and the rest of the country's Hispanic population grew, so did Goya Foods, in both popularity and product range.

Today, Goya Foods prides itself as "a leader in the Latin American food industry and a trusted American brand," with the eponymous slogan "If it’s Goya, it has to be good."

According to Forbes, Goya Foods is the 377th largest private American company and the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States.

Goya Foods has around 4,000 employees and brings in an estimated annual revenue of $1.5 billion.

CEO Robert Unanue has been in the role since 2004, but he first started working for Goya Foods 43 years earlier as a child, helping out the family business. Under Unanue's leadership, Goya has experienced significant growth. He supported the development and implementation of a $500 million strategy plan that helped drive the company upwards between 2005 and 2015.

The aim of the plan was to enable wider customer reach and even venture into new countries, and it was a resounding success. As a result of the strategy plan, Goya topped $1.4 billion in annual revenue and its product total climbed to 2,500, according to Hispanic Executive.

As a result of years of targeted market appeal, hard work and business acumen, Goya Foods has enabled the Unanue family to become one of the wealthiest families in America, playing at No. 170 on Forbes' 2014 Richest Family Net Worth list.

The Unanue family is the second wealthiest Spanish American family in the United States with a net worth of $1.1 billion.

