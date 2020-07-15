Ivanka Trump responds to Goya Foods photo criticism: 'Proud of this strong, Hispanic-owned business'

A spokesperson for presidential adviser Ivanka Trump said she is "proud" of Hispanic-owned Goya Foods after allegations she violated ethics rules by posting a photo with a can of Goya black beans on Tuesday night.

"Only the media and the cancel culture movement would criticize Ivanka for showing her personal support for a company that has been unfairly mocked, boycotted and ridiculed for supporting this administration — one that has consistently fought for and delivered for the Hispanic community," the spokesperson for Ivanka Trump said. "Ivanka is proud of this strong, Hispanic-owned business with deep roots in the U.S. and has every right to express her personal support."

The Intelligencer accused Trump of wrongdoing for posting the photo.

"In her effort to make a can of beans the latest totem of the culture war, the tweet from the senior adviser to the president also appears to violate the ethical standards for executive-branch employees, who may not use public office for private gain or 'for the endorsement of any product,'" The Intelligencer's Matt Stieb wrote.

Trump showed her support for Goya Foods after calls for a boycott of the company after CEO Robert Unanue after he praised President Trump at a White House event last week. Goya Foods claims to be the largest Hispanic-owned food label in the country.

Notables including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and chef Jose Andres criticized Unanue and Goya Foods.

