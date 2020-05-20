How much does a divorce cost?

Divorce attorneys are enlisted by a couple looking to have their marriage legally absolved.

And statistics show, their help is needed.

Roughly 40 percent to 50 percent of married couples in the U.S. end up divorced, according to the American Psychological Association.

The divorce process typically takes on average around 11 months when the couple has kids, but can last shorter or longer depending on the circumstances, such as if the couple cannot agree on certain aspects and the case goes to trial, according to a report by U.S. News and World Report.

A divorce will cost a person $15,000, on average, when accounting for court fees, lawyers’ costs and additional expenses, which often vary when children are involved or with additional circumstances, according to the report.

Much like a lawsuit, prices typically rise the longer a divorce case takes to be solved.

The report estimated divorce attorneys cost on average $250 per hour, but the price typically ranges between $75 and $450 per hour. The price often also varies on where a client lives.

