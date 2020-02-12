Divorce rates are highest, lowest in these states: Report

Divorce rates have declined by almost 20 percent in the last 10 years, according to one report.

Continue Reading Below

Last week, QuoteWizard.com published a report that found the greatest rates of change in marriage and divorce rates from 2009 to 2018.

The report also found that divorce rates overall have decreased by 19.55 percent.

THESE ARE THE MOST LIVABLE CITIES IN THE US: REPORT

For its ranking, the website found that Illinois had the biggest drop in divorces over that period, with a decrease of 40 percent, while New York saw an increase in the state’s divorce rate during that period by 7.69 percent.

For its findings, QuoteWizard.com used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Centers for Health Statistics on marriage and divorce rates.

Five states — California, Hawaii, Indiana, Minnesota and New Mexico — didn’t have information for 2018, the most recent year available, though some had data for previous years.

WHY YOUNG AMERICANS CONTINUE TO PUT OFF MARRIAGE

To see if your state made it on either list, here are the states with the highest and lowest divorce rates from 2018, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

Lowest Divorce Rates

Illinois: 1.5%

Louisiana: 1.7%

Massachusetts: 2.1%

Iowa: 2.2%

Kansas: 2.3%

Maryland: 2.4%

Georgia: 2.5%

South Carolina: 2.5%

North Dakota: 2.6%

Pennsylvania: 2.6%

South Dakota: 2.6%

Texas: 2.6%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Highest Divorce Rates

Kentucky: 3.5%

Tennessee: 3.5%

Florida: 3.6%

Alabama: 3.7%

Alaska: 3.7%

Idaho: 3.8%

Oklahoma: 3.8%

Utah: 3.8%

Wyoming: 3.8%

Arkansas: 4.1%

Nevada: 4.4%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS