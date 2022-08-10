Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retail

How inflation is hitting back-to-school essentials

US households projected to spend $13B on electronics, $11B on clothes and $7B on shoes

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 11

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Electronics, clothing and shoes are the most popular back-to-school items as kids return to in-person learning, according to the nation's largest retail trade group. 

Households with children in kindergarten through high school are projected to collectively spend $13 billion on electronics this back-to-school season, according to National Retail Federation (NRF). They are also projected to spend another $11 billion on clothing and $7 billion on shoes.  

walmart

Walmart department manager Karren Gomes helps stock shelves with school supplies as the retail store prepares for back-to-school shoppers in San Diego, California, Aug. 6, 2015. (Mike Blake / Reuters Photos)

"With many kids back in classrooms this year, parents are shopping for items their children will need for in-person learning," Katherine Cullen, NRF's senior director of industry and consumer insights, told FOX business. "Similar to pre-pandemic years, the most popular back-to-school categories are clothing, accessories and school supplies." 

BACK TO SCHOOL 2022: TAX-FREE SALES BY STATE

This includes outfits for the first day of school, pencils, notebooks and backpacks, she added. 

However, with persistently high inflation – consumer prices increased 8.5% in July, remaining near a 40-year high – these popular items are going to make a bigger dent in consumers' wallets than ever before. It's causing many to rethink their spending habits and rely on certain money-saving tactics to offset the costs.

PARENTS AND TEACHERS SEEK OUT RETAILER BACK-TO-SCHOOL SALES AMID HIGH INFLATION

Here is a breakdown of how much back-to-school items, as well as school fees, increased on an unadjusted annual basis in July, according to the consumer price index.

  • Boys' apparel: 4.8%
  • Girls' apparel: 1.6%
  • Boys' and girls' footwear: 7.7%
  • Educational books and supplies: 3.1%
  • Stationery, stationery supplies, gift wrap: 11%
  • Education and communication services: 1.5%
  • Elementary and high school tuition and fees: 3.1%

However, prices did ease in certain areas. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The cost of computers, peripherals and smart home assistants dipped 3.5% while the cost of computer software and accessories dropped 1.4%. 

Additionally, the cost of telephone hardware, calculators, and other consumer information items declined by 12.7%.