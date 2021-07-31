Back to school 2022: Tax-free sales by state

As we enter back-to-school season, many states are offering school-related sales tax holidays.

States also have other sales tax holidays throughout the year for things like disaster preparedness and energy star products, but in the summer, back-to-school is the name of the game.

Though some sales tax holidays for school supplies and clothes have already happened, others are scheduled for the coming weeks.

The Federation of Tax Administrators (FTA) has compiled a list of all the sales tax holidays around the country.

To see if your state is offering a back-to-school-related sales tax holiday, check out this list from the FTA.

Alabama

Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday ran from July 15-July 17 of this year. The holiday included clothing, computers, school supplies and books, according to the FTA.

Arkansas

From Aug. 6-7, Arkansas will hold a sales tax holiday on clothing and school supplies, the FTA reported.

Connecticut

Connecticut is offering two sales tax holidays for clothing and footwear this year. The first holiday ran from April 10-16 and the second one will run from Aug. 21-27, according to the FTA.

Florida

Florida has a sales tax holiday on school supplies, clothing and computers that runs from July 25-Aug. 7. The Sunshine State also has a longer-running sales tax holiday on children’s books that started on May 14 and will run through Aug. 14, FTA reported.

Illinois

Rather than completely removing sales tax, Illinois has a reduced sales tax rate on clothing and school supplies that’s on offer from Aug. 5-14, according to FTA.

Iowa

From Aug. 5-6, Iowa is offering a sales tax holiday on clothing, the FTA reported.

Maryland

Maryland’s sales tax holiday for clothing and footwear will run from Aug. 14-20, according to the FTA.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts doesn’t have a school-specific sales tax holiday, but the state is holding a sales tax holiday from Aug. 13-14 on all retail items of up to $2,500 for personal use, which can include school supplies.

Exemptions to the sales tax holiday include meals, motor vehicles, moto r boats, telecommunications services, gas, steam, electricity, tobacco products, marijuana or related products, alcoholic beverages or any item that costs more than $2,500, according to the state website.

Mississippi

Mississippi’s sales tax holiday for clothing and footwear starts this weekend, running from July 29-30.

Missouri

From Aug. 5-7, Missouri is holding a tax-free holiday on clothing, computers and school supplies, according to the FTA website.

New Mexico

People in New Mexico will be exempt from paying sales tax on clothing, computers, computer equipment and school supplies from Aug. 5-7, the FTA reported.

Ohio

Ohio’s back-to-school sales tax holiday – applicable for clothing and school supply purchases – will also run from Aug. 5-7, according to the FTA.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma is offering a sales tax holiday on clothing from Aug. 5-7, the FTA reported.

South Carolina

From Aug. 5-7, South Carolina has a sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers, according to the FTA.

Tennessee

The Volunteer State is holding a sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers from July 29-31, the FTA reported.

Texas

From Aug. 5-7, Texas is offering a sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and backpacks, according to the FTA.

Virginia

Virginia is holding several sales tax holidays from Aug. 5-7, including clothing and school supplies. Other items that won’t be taxed during that weekend include energy star products, hurricane preparedness items and generators, according to the FTA.

West Virginia

From Aug. 5-8, West Virginia is offering a sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, sports equipment and computer-tablets, the FTA reported.

To see what other sales tax holidays are going on in your state, visit taxadmin.org/2022-sales-tax-holiday.