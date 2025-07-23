How to get free chicken from Popeyes, Raising Cane's next week
National Chicken Finger Day, National Chicken Wing Day bring multiple opportunities for free food
Restaurant chains will be giving away free chicken next week, and customers can take advantage.
Sunday is National Chicken Finger Day, a holiday Raising Cane's takes credit for starting 16 years ago.
Customers who purchase a box combo can get a free chicken finger at the fast-casual chain on July 27.
"No code or coupon required, just an extra reason to celebrate the holiday Raising Cane’s started 16 years ago," Raising Cane's said in a media release. "There isn’t a limit, either. The more Box Combos ordered; the more free Chicken Fingers to enjoy!"
Raising Cane's has given away "more than 150,000 Chicken Fingers on National Chicken Finger Day alone," it said.
Huey Magoo's, a "fast-casual chicken tenders chain with more than 75 locations," according to a media release, is giving away five free Tender Bites with the purchase of any three-piece or larger Tender Meal on Sunday.
"We proudly serve chicken tenders, never fingers, and there's a reason for that," Andy Howard, CEO and president of Huey Magoo's, said in a statement.
"Let's be honest, chickens don't have fingers. What we serve is the tenderloin, the most tender, premium 3% of the chicken," he said.
Just two days later, Tuesday is National Chicken Wing Day.
Restaurant Brands International Inc.'s owned Popeyes is already offering its customers a deal through August 3. In-store guests can get free six-piece bone-in wings with the purchase of any bone-in wings order. Those who use the chain's app or website and are Popeyes Rewards Menu can get free six-piece spicy bone-in wings with the purchase of any wings order. Popeyes customers who use UBER Eats/Door Dash can enjoy buy-one-get-one free six-piece wings, bone-in or boneless.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|QSR
|RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.
|71.04
|-0.29
|-0.41%
7-Eleven is offering deals for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members only on July 29 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide. The deal is buy one boneless eight-piece wings, get eight free or buy five bone-in wings and get five free.
"Want some wings with your wings? Buy two Red Bulls and get five bone-in wings for free," 7-Eleven said in a press release.
Florida-founded Hurricane Grill & Wings, which has locations in the northeast, is offering 99-cent bone-in or boneless wings for dining-in or carry out at participating locations on July 29 only, with a minimum order of five wings, its Facebook page says.
"USDA estimates that Americans will eat a record 104lbs of chicken per person in 2025—nearly 2x the consumption of beef & pork," the National Chicken Council said on X.