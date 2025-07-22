Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Chick-fil-A
Published

Chick-fil-A to open new location in Brooklyn, and 'cows will eat free'

Customers wearing cow spots will receive free meals during Thursday's grand opening celebration

Those living in Brooklyn will be able to enjoy a new Chick-fil-A location this week, with a creative offer to draw in customers.

The establishment, which be located in the borough's downtown section by Smith Street and Livingston Street, opens at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. 

"To celebrate the restaurant moo-ving into town, cows will eat free on opening day," a media release says. 

Local owner-operator Rafael Camargo and his team will be looking for patrons dressed like the animals or at least sporting black and white spots to offer each of them one free breakfast or lunch/dinner entrée inside the restaurant. 

HUNGRY FLORIDA BOATERS SHELL OUT 'BEST $50 EVER SPENT' FOR FAST FOOD DELIVERED AT SEA

Trump meets with customers, staff at chick-fil-a

Prior to being re-elected, U.S. President Donald Trump met employees during a visit to a Chick-fil-A restaurant on April 10, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Megan Varner / Getty Images)

"Whether it’s a full cow suit or a simple cow-spotted accessory, Guests of all ages are encouraged to join the fun," Chick-fil-A said. 

"As a local Owner-Operator, I feel honored to have the opportunity to make a positive impact in the Brooklyn community." Camargo said in a statement. 

SUMMERTIME FAVORITE RETURNS TO CHICK-FIL-A FOR 16TH YEAR

Chick-fil-A cows in Atlanta

The Chick-fil-A cows attend State Farm Arena Chick-fil-A special ribbon cutting grand opening ceremony before the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 6, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Paras Griffin / Getty Images)

"Chick-fil-A Smith & Livingston will offer more than just delicious food – we hope to inspire growth and build meaningful relationships with everyone who walks through our doors," he concluded.

The new location has created "over 75 jobs" for the community, according to the fast-food company. 

Minnesota Chick-fil-A

People enjoying the outdoor patio in Shoreview, Minnesota. Chick-fil-A is an American fast food restaurant chain specializing in chicken sandwiches. (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Chick-fil-A says it "is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States," employing more than 200,000 team members in more than 3,000 restaurants across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. 