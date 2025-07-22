Chick-fil-A to open new location in Brooklyn, and 'cows will eat free'

Those living in Brooklyn will be able to enjoy a new Chick-fil-A location this week, with a creative offer to draw in customers.

The establishment, which be located in the borough's downtown section by Smith Street and Livingston Street, opens at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

"To celebrate the restaurant moo-ving into town, cows will eat free on opening day," a media release says.

Local owner-operator Rafael Camargo and his team will be looking for patrons dressed like the animals or at least sporting black and white spots to offer each of them one free breakfast or lunch/dinner entrée inside the restaurant.

"Whether it’s a full cow suit or a simple cow-spotted accessory, Guests of all ages are encouraged to join the fun," Chick-fil-A said.

"As a local Owner-Operator, I feel honored to have the opportunity to make a positive impact in the Brooklyn community." Camargo said in a statement.

"Chick-fil-A Smith & Livingston will offer more than just delicious food – we hope to inspire growth and build meaningful relationships with everyone who walks through our doors," he concluded.

The new location has created "over 75 jobs" for the community, according to the fast-food company.

Chick-fil-A says it "is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States," employing more than 200,000 team members in more than 3,000 restaurants across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.