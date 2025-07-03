Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Florida
Published

Hungry Florida boaters shell out 'best $50 ever spent' for fast food delivered at sea

Third-party vendor delivers Chick-fil-A to vacationers on boats at Florida's popular Crab Island

close
A third-party service brings Chick-fil-A deliveries from Crab Island by boat in Florida. Video courtesy: Katie Wiliams/@chasingfloridasunsets  video

Chick-fil-A customers in Florida get delivery by boat

A third-party service brings Chick-fil-A deliveries from Crab Island by boat in Florida. Video courtesy: Katie Wiliams/@chasingfloridasunsets 

If you have ever been at sea and craved a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich or nuggets, there is a unique way to get it delivered down in Florida.

On Crab Island off the coast of Destin, hungry boaters can hail a "floating food" vendor to get their chicken fix. 

Video posted to social media shows a woman on a small boat pulling up to another vessel to deliver dinner. The delivery boater is wearing a red shirt that appears to say "Chick-fil-A at Crab Island." The boat has a red flag attached that says "Chick-fil-A" with the social media handle for Crab Island Merch & More. 

The service, run by a third-party, does not deliver chicken sandwiches on Sunday, since Chick-fil-A is closed, NOLA.com reported. The media outlet says that anyone on Crab Island can get a chicken sandwich for $10 and that does not include a tip. 

RED LOBSTER'S SUMMER SEAFOOD BOILS GO VIRAL AS CUSTOMERS DEBATE WHETHER WORTH THE HYPE

Chick-fil-A delivery boat

A food vendor delivers Chick-fil-A at Crab Island near Destin, Florida.  (Katie Williams/@chasingfloridasunsets / Fox News)

"Best $50 we ever spent," video-provider Katie Williams said, according to a video posted to social media by FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

CHICK-FIL-A QUIETLY ROLLS OUT SECRET SANDWICHES THAT MOST AMERICANS CAN'T GET

Chick-fil-A sandwich closeup

The chicken sandwich is a popular menu item at Chick-fil-A. (Jeanne Muchnick / USA TODAY NETWORK / IMAGN)

Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment. 

Chick-fil-A front with drive thru

An undisclosed Chick-fil-A location with a drive thru.  (Chick-fil-A / Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Most food vendors operate in the area from April through September, according to Destin Crab Island Adventures website. Customers have their choice of ice cream, lemonade, boiled peanuts, barbecue, burgers and more. 