Hungry Florida boaters shell out 'best $50 ever spent' for fast food delivered at sea

If you have ever been at sea and craved a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich or nuggets, there is a unique way to get it delivered down in Florida.

On Crab Island off the coast of Destin, hungry boaters can hail a "floating food" vendor to get their chicken fix.

Video posted to social media shows a woman on a small boat pulling up to another vessel to deliver dinner. The delivery boater is wearing a red shirt that appears to say "Chick-fil-A at Crab Island." The boat has a red flag attached that says "Chick-fil-A" with the social media handle for Crab Island Merch & More.

The service, run by a third-party, does not deliver chicken sandwiches on Sunday, since Chick-fil-A is closed, NOLA.com reported. The media outlet says that anyone on Crab Island can get a chicken sandwich for $10 and that does not include a tip.

RED LOBSTER'S SUMMER SEAFOOD BOILS GO VIRAL AS CUSTOMERS DEBATE WHETHER WORTH THE HYPE

"Best $50 we ever spent," video-provider Katie Williams said, according to a video posted to social media by FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

CHICK-FIL-A QUIETLY ROLLS OUT SECRET SANDWICHES THAT MOST AMERICANS CAN'T GET

Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Most food vendors operate in the area from April through September, according to Destin Crab Island Adventures website. Customers have their choice of ice cream, lemonade, boiled peanuts, barbecue, burgers and more.