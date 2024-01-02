How Gen Z and millennials want to work in 2024: ‘Lazy girl jobs,’ 'bare minimum Mondays' — and less

As the year of 2024 gets underway, millions of workers are heading back to their 9-to-5 jobs after the holiday break.

Quiet quitting, "lazy girl jobs" and "bare minimum Mondays" are the trends on social media still floated by many members of Gen Z as well as millennials — who just don’t want to follow traditional employee standards.

A lazy girl job is the term for those who want to quiet quit, while bare minimum Monday is explained as someone doing the absolute bare minimum to get through a Monday, according to various TikTok accounts.

Ramsey Solutions host Ken Coleman joined "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday morning to discuss tips for how parents, managers and employers can handle this mentality in 2024.

"They’ve got to mentor and coach these employees," he said.

Coleman said that employers will need to guide new employees through the day-to-day rather than just throwing them into the mix.

"You’re going to have to coach these younger employees more than you have [those of] any past generation," he said of business leaders and managers.

He also noted that parents are partially to blame for the lack of a work ethic among their kids.

Coleman said a four-day work week is in the works and "is absolutely going to be a thing."

"What we see on TikTok does not represent the entire generation."

The Ramsey Solutions host said that a study was completed in London, England, which showed that employee productivity did not dip when people worked only four days a week.

However, implementing such a change across the board will not be simple, he indicated.

"You can’t just shove five days of work into four days without some systems, and it’s got to be advantageous to that specific industry," he said.

Coleman made sure to note that although these trends are taking over the career side of TikTok, they are not a full representation of every Gen Z or millennial in the world.

He noted that many will continue to work hard and earn the job and career status they want.

However, after young people watch two or three generations of adults work nonstop for their entire lives, he understands why the next generation might not want that same life.