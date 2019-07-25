Kylie Jenner Instagram post earns more than some people do in a lifetime

Kylie Jenner makes it rain -- and no one can keep up with this Kardashian -- not even her big sis Kim.

Continue Reading Below

The 21-year-old reality star and Kylie Cosmetics founder has been named Instagram’s top earner on HopperHQ.com’s Instagram Rich List for the second year in a row. She raked in a domineering $1.27 million per post, beating out Ariana Grande, who was ranked No. 2 at $966,000 per post. Others in the top 5 include Cristiano Ronaldo ($975,000 per post), Jenner's sister Kim Kardashian ($910,000 per post), and Selena Gomez ($886,000 per post).

That’s a moderate bump in earnings compared to 2018 -- a milestone year -- when Jenner earned a dominant $1 million per post and was named the youngest self-made billionaire in history by Forbes, thanks to her cosmetics line -- estimated to be worth at least $900 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Jenner also makes more money in a single post than many people who don't have at least a bachelor's degree would earn in a lifetime, according to census data.