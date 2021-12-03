Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Product Recalls

Honda recalls SUVs and trucks because hoods can pop open while driving

The recall is for roughly 725,000 vehicles

close
Piedmont Lithium President and CEO Keith Phillips argues the U.S. is a 'laggard' in electric vehicles behind China and the European Union, but 'will be the fastest growing market over the next decade or so.' video

Piedmont Lithium CEO on rise of electric vehicles: The commodity 'is essential'

Piedmont Lithium President and CEO Keith Phillips argues the U.S. is a 'laggard' in electric vehicles behind China and the European Union, but 'will be the fastest growing market over the next decade or so.'

Honda is recalling some 725,000 vehicles in the U.S. over concerns that their hoods could pop open while driving.

In a notice to U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday, the company said it was recalling 2019 Honda Passports, 2016-2019 Pilots, and Ridgeline trucks from model years 2017 to 2020 due to the hood issue.

Image 1 of 3

CHICAGO - FEBRUARY 08:  2019 Honda Passport is on display at the 111th Annual Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois on February 8, 2019.  (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) | Getty Images

DEWALT EARPHONES SOLD AT HOME DEPOT, LOWE'S RECALLED OVER POTENTIAL FIRE, BURN HAZARDS

"The hood latch striker may become damaged and separate from the hood, which can result in the hood opening while driving," the automaker's letter states, adding that if that were to happen it could "obstruct the driver's view and increase the risk of a crash."

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
HMC HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 28.22 -0.19 -0.67%

Owners of the effected vehicles will receive formal notification letters from Honda regarding the recall in mid-January, and may call the company's customer service line at 1-888-234-2138 with any questions.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Anyone who owns one of the recalled models can take it to a Honda dealer for the hood latch striker to be repaired or, if necessary, have the hood replaced at no charge.