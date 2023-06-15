Hobbits, rings and a $2M bounty — How a Magic: the Gathering card is breaking the Internet

Deep in the foil walls of one Magic: the Gathering booster pack lies a shining ring laced with Elvish script, and one lucky person will find it.

Whether the person who holds the One Ring will "keep it secret, keep it safe" is another matter with over $2 million and a paella on the line.

The granddaddy of trading card games, first published in 1993, is releasing this month a set themed around J.R.R. Tolkien’s timeless work, "The Lord of the Rings," and there’s one chase card that everyone is talking about: a unique, one-of-a-kind "One Ring" card written in the famed British writer’s Elvish language.

"The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth" is set to release on June 23 and will contain other cards highlighting Tolkien’s masterpiece.

As the new set nears release, fans of Magic are gearing up to go to pre-releases if they haven’t already bought a box of the set for themselves.

The release date is also driving up the price of the unique "Precious" card further into the seven-figures club, with collector's edition booster boxes going for nearly $450 on Amazon as of Thursday.

Valencian game store Gremio de Dragones dropped a bounty of over $2 million and paella for the card, lighting the beacons of Gondor.

Additionally, should the owner of the card elect to sell it to Gremio de Dragones, the store will fly them to Spain and pay for accommodations.

The offer from the Spanish game store more than doubles the last largest bounty of $1 million by Dave and Adam's Card World in New York, announced June 7.

"This is a million-dollar card. I don't feel like it's that aggressive an offer," Adam Martin, CEO and Owner of Dave & Adam's, told Fox News Digital last week.

The card has already made headlines for its growing price tag before it even hits the shelves, and that number is only going to go higher.

As more and more of the booster packs are opened, the more likely it becomes that the "One Ring" serialized card has been opened by one lucky person. The scarcity of booster packs will likely drive up the asking price until the owner might decide to sell.

It’s not just the "One Ring" that will be getting the Tolkien treatment, though; other popular Magic cards are getting the Elvish blowup.

The Magic staple card "Sol Ring" is getting a blowup treatment in the "Lord of the Rings" set with quite a few different variations.

A "Sol Ring" is a staple Magic card of the Commander format, a casual multiplayer gameplay among four or more players. The card is an Artifact that costs one mana — the in-game fuel created by Land cards to cast spells — and can be used to generate two mana after it is played.

Three hundred serialized "Sol Rings" for the Elven-kings under the sky are up for grabs, alongside 700 serialized Dwarven and 900 serialized Men "Sol Rings" of Power.

These serialized Magic cards will have numbers printed on them denoting them as unique, while the One Ring will sit pretty with a "001/001" mark.

If you don’t find a serialized version of the "Sol Rings" of Power or the One Ring, don’t fret; thousands of non-serialized Elvish versions of them are in packs, as well as non-serialized copies of the One Ring.

However, there is only one serialized "One Ring" to rule them all.

