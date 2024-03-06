Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle
Published

English home fit for royals hits real estate market, includes 19th century gold wallpaper, moat and pigsty

The 4,000 square foot mansion is listed at about $865,000

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 6

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

A mansion with unique additions has hit the housing market — and it’s fit for a queen. 

A two-story manor sits in the Langton-by-Wragby village of Lincolnshire, England, and is officially up for sale with a hefty price tag. 

The 4,000-square-foot, 19th-century home has belonged to the same family since it was built but is now officially looking for new owners.

CALIFORNIA HOTEL FROM 1880 HITS REAL ESTATE MARKET FOR $5.5M: SEE THE OLD WEST QUARTERS

Listed by Savills at roughly $865,000, the Victorian red-brick home still holds original features from its inception, according to SWNS. 

Some of the unique details include a sitting room with gold wallpaper and matching curtains, preserved fireplaces, a drawing room, two cloakrooms and a boot room on the first floor.

Home view

A unique home hit the market and includes a moat surrounding the 4.53 acre property.  (SWNS / SWNS)

The six-bedroom home also has a master bedroom with an ensuite, a family bathroom and a shower room, all nodding to the time the mansion was built, per SWNS. 

QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S RANGE ROVER HITS THE AUCTION MARKET AFTER NEARLY 20 YEARS AND OVER 100,000 MILES

One of the more interesting additions to the home is a moat surrounding the four-and-a-half-acre property. 

Gold wallpaper and curtains

The home is still adorned with gold wallpaper and matching curtains from the original build.  (SWNS / SWNS)

Moats, originally used to protect a castle or city wall, were filled with water because of fortification and became popular in the Middle Ages, according to Britannica.

ERIC CLAPTON GUITAR SELLS FOR $1.27 MILLION AFTER BEING CONSIDERED ONE OF THE WORLD'S MOST FAMOUS INSTRUMENTS

The manor also has multiple workshops, garages and even a pigsty on the property.

Sitting room

The manor includes a sitting room looking out toward the backyard of the 4.53-acre property. (SWNS / SWNS)

Savills residential sales director Roo Fisher told SWNS that the home will be a great fit for a family to occupy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"The manor has been realistically priced as it requires considerable modernization, and once complete, it will make the most amazing family home," he said. 

Home and sitting room

A mansion in England is up for sale and has some unique additions.  (SWNS / SWNS)

He continued, "It’s not every day [that] you can buy a house with its own moat, so that is a real highlight for me."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Fox News Digital reached out to Fisher for further comment.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.