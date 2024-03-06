English home fit for royals hits real estate market, includes 19th century gold wallpaper, moat and pigsty

A mansion with unique additions has hit the housing market — and it’s fit for a queen.

A two-story manor sits in the Langton-by-Wragby village of Lincolnshire, England, and is officially up for sale with a hefty price tag.

The 4,000-square-foot, 19th-century home has belonged to the same family since it was built but is now officially looking for new owners.

Listed by Savills at roughly $865,000, the Victorian red-brick home still holds original features from its inception, according to SWNS.

Some of the unique details include a sitting room with gold wallpaper and matching curtains, preserved fireplaces, a drawing room, two cloakrooms and a boot room on the first floor.

The six-bedroom home also has a master bedroom with an ensuite, a family bathroom and a shower room, all nodding to the time the mansion was built, per SWNS.

One of the more interesting additions to the home is a moat surrounding the four-and-a-half-acre property.

Moats, originally used to protect a castle or city wall, were filled with water because of fortification and became popular in the Middle Ages, according to Britannica.

The manor also has multiple workshops, garages and even a pigsty on the property.

Savills residential sales director Roo Fisher told SWNS that the home will be a great fit for a family to occupy.

"The manor has been realistically priced as it requires considerable modernization, and once complete, it will make the most amazing family home," he said.

He continued, "It’s not every day [that] you can buy a house with its own moat, so that is a real highlight for me."

