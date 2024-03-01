Heritage Store hydrogen peroxide mouthwashes recalled due to child packaging violation, risk of poisoning

Nutraceutical announced hydrogen peroxide mouthwashes by Heritage Store were recalled Thursday after the bottles were discovered to be in violation of child-resistant packaging requirements.

A recall was issued after it was discovered that the mouthwash contains ethanol in a concentration that requires child-resistant packaging under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. Since the bottles are not up to the standard, there is a risk of poisoning if a child swallows the liquid.

The recall affects the "wintermint" and "eucalyptus mint" flavors, which account for about 102,100 bottles, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission alert.

No injuries have been reported as of Thursday.

EYE PRODUCTS SOLD AT WALMART, CVS COULD POSE INFECTION RISK

The bottles are dark brown with a white lid, and have the Heritage Store logo, product name and flavor on a pink and white label on the front of the bottle.

All lots are included in the recall.

OVER 120K GUN SAFES RECALLED AFTER REPORTS OF FAULTY BIOMETRIC LOCK ALLOWING UNAUTHORIZED USERS TO OPEN

The mouthwashes were sold at various retailers nationwide from October 2010 through December 2023, including Whole Foods, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, Mom's Organic Market, New Season's Market, Mother's Market & Kitchen.

They were also available online at various websites, including Amazon, iHerb and HeritageStore.com.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

All bottles should be immediately placed out of reach and sight of children, the CPSC notice said.

Nutraceutical is in the process of contacting all known purchasers directly to issue a refund or replacement. If not contacted by the company, consumers can call them at 800-227-6063 for the remedy of their choice.